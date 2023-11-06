RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Superstar rapper J. Cole and the Dreamville team announced on Monday that a new early bird ticket presale will begin Tuesday at for the highly anticipated music event Dreamville Festival returning to Raleigh this spring.

The early-bird ticket presale will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. and is available exclusively to fans who sign up in advance for the official festival email or newsletter on the Dreamville Fest website.

“Before Dreamville drops the new festival lineup, we wanted to offer our fans a chance to secure their tickets early. Last year sold out in advance and prices are only going to rise as we inch closer to April but now you can get in early, secure your spot, and start booking travel before the holidays hit,” said Dreamville Festival’s President Adam Roy.

Last spring, the music festival welcomed a record-setting 100,000 attendees from across the globe to the Raleigh area, including many visitors from all 50 states in America and 23 countries across four continents.

Serving as the annual destination for Dreamville fans worldwide, the music festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh in April.

The 2024 lineup will be announced early next year. To stay updated on future Dreamville Festival news and announcements, visit the website here.