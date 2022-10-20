RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Early voting starts today for the November 8 elections.

Gary Sims, the director of the Wake County Board of Elections, shared that voter are excited and ready to return to in-person polls.

“Voters are telling us they`re excited to return to the polls in-person, and Early Voting gives them options to find a time or location that`s convenient for them to participate in the election,” said Sims. “And if residents missed the voter registration deadline, they can even register to vote or update their address at the same time they cast their ballot.”

And, now, you can check on the wait times before heading to one of the 15 early voting polling places in Wake County.

Officials said you can check the interactive map, get hours, details, and wait times for each location. For this information, click HERE.

Officials shared that you can also check your voter registration status and get a customized sample ballot HERE.

Early voting locations will be open seven days a week through November 5.

To find information on early voting locations in other counties, click here.