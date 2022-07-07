FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Early voting is off to a slow start in the City of Fayetteville.

Officials are even expecting a low turnout for the mayoral and city council election.

Normally this city election would have been last fall, but it was postponed due to the U.S. Census.

Angela Amaro is the Interim Director for Cumberland County Board of Elections. Based off 2019 Fayetteville mayoral and council election numbers, she expects around 16 percent voter turnout.

“I guess they are just more interested in the presidential race,” Amaro said.

According to the Cumberland County Board of Elections, there are nearly 127,000 registered voters in Fayetteville.

In 2019’s mayoral election, less than 12,000 voters actually participated.

“You definitely want more than 10,000 people picking the leaders making the policies that impact the 200,000s,” Incumbent Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

He said it’s up to candidates to engage voters.

“Local elections have the most impact and the greatest impact. You can have the greatest influence on your local politics and policies,” Mayor Colvin said.

“I’ve been knocking on doors, talking to people. I’ve been going to the mall,” Freddie de la Cruz, Fayetteville Mayoral Candidate said.

Colvin’s opponent said he’s been trying to come up with creative ways to engage voters.

“I suspect we are going to have a higher turnout rate of voters this coming election on the 26 of July than the last election,” de la Cruz said.

Early voting runs through July 23 and can only be done at the Cumberland County Board of Elections Office.

Election day is set for July 26.