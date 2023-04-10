ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot at least twice on Easter Sunday at a Rocky Mount park, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. at Farmington Park, which is located in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police said a male victim had at least two gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital for treatment.

Monday, police said the victim is Shariff Saunders, 27, of Rocky Mount.

He is in critical condition at ECU Health Hospital in Greenville, police said Monday afternoon.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Sunday night, several evidence markers were seen in the park. Police were also seen dusting for fingerprints on a car beside the park.