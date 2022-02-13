Eastern NC Red Cross searching for volunteers in one of largest needs in several years, director says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The American Red Cross said it’s in desperate need for more volunteers and hasn’t seen a need for help like this in several years.

The nonprofit’s eastern North Carolina chapter said it has lost one-fourth of its volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the virus has had an impact on staffing at events such as blood drives.

“When there’s an exposure possibility and you have to quarantine a third of your staff or something, then that does become a challenge,” Mace Robinson said, the local Red Cross chapter’s executive director.

One of the Red Cross’ biggest needs right now is for blood transportation volunteers. They’re in charge of getting the blood to hospitals or clinics that need it.

For the volunteers the nonprofit does have, they’ve had to put in extra time to make sure patients get what they need.

“They’re willing to take up extra shifts and things of that nature just to make sure that someone at a hospital is going to have blood, just to make sure a sickle cell patient at a hospital or a clinic needing a blood transfusion can get that,” Robinson said.

Robinson also said if anyone is interested in applying, to click here.