TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday for drug trafficking, according to the Tarboro Police Department.
On Wednesday at 9 a.m., members with the Tarboro Police Department and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 600 block of East Saint John Street in Tarboro.
Police said a gun, ammunition, several controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were seized.
Markevius Dikentae Faison, Ja’Von Ty’Hem Pettaway and Keshuan Tyrell Johnson were each charged with:
- Trafficking opiates
- Trafficking in MDA/MDMA
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.
They were transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and each received a $50,000 secured bond.
Faison, Pettaway and Johnson appeared in court on Thursday.