Drugs seized after a search warrant was executed in Tarboro. (Tarboro Police Department)

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday for drug trafficking, according to the Tarboro Police Department.

On Wednesday at 9 a.m., members with the Tarboro Police Department and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 600 block of East Saint John Street in Tarboro.

Police said a gun, ammunition, several controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Markevius Dikentae Faison, Ja’Von Ty’Hem Pettaway and Keshuan Tyrell Johnson were each charged with:

Trafficking opiates

Trafficking in MDA/MDMA

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

They were transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and each received a $50,000 secured bond.

Faison, Pettaway and Johnson appeared in court on Thursday.