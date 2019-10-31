Edgecombe County authorities make arrest in man’s shooting death

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Edgecombe County have charged a person with murder after a man was found dead Sunday at a home in Princeville, according to a news release.

Melvin Ray Jones, Jr., of Tarboro, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in the shooting death of Dekotah Redmond, of Greenville.

According to the news release, it became apparent to investigators that a “social gathering” had taken place at the scene along the 300 block of Church Street at the time Redmond was killed.

Jones’ attempted murder charge stems from the shooting of Travis Lemond Draughn, who was shot at the same time as Redmond.

Detectives continue to ask for the public’s help in providing any additional information. Additional arrests are expected, the release said. There is a $5,000 reward still available for information.

