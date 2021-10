TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Edgecombe County deputy and a suspect were both injured in a shooting early Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of McNair Road, which is located south of Highway 64 just outside Tarboro.

The deputy shot the suspect during the altercation.

The extent of either’s injuries was not immediately available.

The SBI has been called to investigate.

Further information was not released.