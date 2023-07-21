BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A couple of days have passed now since Wednesday’s massive tornado ripped across Nash County and into Edgecombe County.

Families, businesses and many others continue to clean and pick up the mess that it left behind.

“When I was on my way here, I was told it had come on Morning Star Church Road and I knew then that that was our area,” said Terria Battle who rushed to her father’s home near Battleboro Wednesday afternoon.

Battle said her father, a deacon at Morning Star Church, had been inside the home with her sister when the tornado swept through. She arrived at the home and felt the panic.

“When I saw the house from the stop sign here, I was like, ‘Oh my God, Mom. Oh my God. I don’t know what we’re going to find on the other side of those trees’,” said Battle.

The Edgecombe County resident said she was fortunate to find her 90-year-old father and her sister unharmed. Since then, the family has come together over the past few days to clear fallen trees and repair what they can.

The family said it wasn’t just the home that was damaged, but also her family’s church across the street.

“We’ve already been informed by one of our deacons that we won’t be having service this weekend,” Battle said.

The church — now with ripped-off shingles, damaged A/C units and a missing steeple — has been part of the family’s life for years. Battle said her father isn’t only the oldest deacon at the church, but she said he also helped build it.

The family isn’t sure when the church will resume service, but until the repairs are done, Battle said they have stayed hopeful. Battle said without service, faith in the community has remained strong.

“Faith is what we go on, we’re going to keep the faith and we’re going to trust in God because we know he’s doing to bring us through.” Battle added, “We’re going to do better, we’re going to get there, it’s going to take some time. But we’re going to get back to where we were.”