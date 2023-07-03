TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of West Wilson Street (N.C. 111) will be widened to three lanes after the N.C. Department of Transportation recently approved an $18.9 million contract.

The 2.3-mile section that will be improved is between Western Boulevard and N.C. 122. Most of this section is currently two lanes, the NCDOT said.

An open center-turn lane will be added to improve safety and ease congestion associated with left-turning vehicles. The extra lane also will improve how traffic moves at intersections.

The project will include the installation of drainage systems, concrete curbs, and gutters.

Barnhill Contracting Co., of Rocky Mount, can begin work in August and is expected to complete the project by the end of 2025, the NCDOT said.