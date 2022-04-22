TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County K-9 deputy has died after serving nearly 10 years with the sheriff’s office, officials announced Friday.

K-9 Luk, who “excelled in tracking” died at his home of natural causes, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Luk joined the sheriff’s office in 2013 when he was just 13 months old. He worked with Sgt. J. Dawes in the patrol division.

During his career, Luk had more than 75 tracking finds and numerous captures, deputies said.

Also during his nine years of service, Luk found more than 20 pounds of marijuana and more than 1 kilogram of cocaine.

K-9 Luk in a photo from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

“K-9 Luk was known for being very vocal in the car,” the news release said. It was “almost a game to him making unsuspecting deputies jump when walking by the vehicle.”

Luk died nearly two weeks after K-9 Major from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was killed in a shootout.