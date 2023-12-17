TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for Monday, officials said.

The decision comes after storms swept through Sunday and into Sunday night dumping several inches of rain in central North Carolina.

The area is under a flood watch that is set to expire around 6 a.m. Monday while counties south of Raleigh were under a high wind warning.

Edgecombe County school officials said the delay was because of “the possibility of flooding over some roads overnight.”

The delay will also “allow for maximum daylight for buses and high school drivers traveling in the early morning,” officials said.

High school exams that were scheduled for Monday will be given on a delayed schedule Monday, school officials said. High school principals will provide an updated exam schedule, officials said.