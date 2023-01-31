LEGGETT, N.C. (WNCN) – An Edgecombe County Public Schools teacher is charged with three counts of statutory sex offense with a child 13, 14, 15, years of age after one of the victims reported an assault to another school official, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night.

Justin T. Tyson, 29, was taken from his Farmville, North Carolina home and into custody earlier Tuesday, a press release said.

The sheriff’s office said it received a phone call from North Edgecombe High School on Jan. 19 “to report a sexual assault that had occurred.”

“The victim in this case reported to a staff member that she had been sexually assaulted by a teacher on campus,” the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. *[A detective] started an investigation into this case immediately after being notified. The school system was also conducting their own investigation into this matter.”

The sheriff’s office said, “it was determined through the investigation that charges would be taken out on Mr. Tyson for three counts of statutory sex offense with a child 13, 14, 15 years of age and [the] defendant is at least six years older than [the] victim.”

Tyson was given a $100,000 secured bond after being taken in front of a Magistrate and served with warrants. He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

*Editor’s Note: CBS 17 chose not to list the name of the detective in this case.