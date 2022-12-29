In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County said Thursday that its Register of Deeds will not be able to issue marriage licenses or conduct any real estate recordings for the time being.

The reason, the county said, is because of a recent cyberattack experienced by its vendor, Cott Systems.

The county said residents may bring real estate recordings to the register’s office, and it will be held in queue until they are able to record it.

This office said it will notify the public as soon as it becomes fully operational again.

In a statement posted on the county’s website, Cott Systems said it was working on the problem around the clock but that it could not give a timetable of when the system will be restored.

For updates, visit the county’s Register of Deeds page.