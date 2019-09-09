Edgecombe County science teacher charged with possessing meth

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An Edgecombe County science teacher was arrested after deputies found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her possession, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sept. 3, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was called to Suggs Road near Colonial Road where they found 31-year-old Christina Hazel Cuthrell.

Deputies said Cuthrell reported her boyfriend had taken their infant child and run into the woods.

An investigation revealed that to be fabricated and the sheriff’s office said the child was never in danger during the incident.

Deputies searched her and her vehicle and found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Cuthrell was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Pitt County for felony obtaining property by false pretense and was charged with possess methamphetamine, possess more than ½ oz. marijuana, and possess drug paraphernalia.

She was placed under a $3,500 secured bond.

Cuthrell works as a science teacher at Southwest Edgecombe High School.

She is currently suspended pending the completion of an investigation into her arrest, the school district confirmed.

