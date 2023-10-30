TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Be cautious if you need to put mail in the post through drop boxes.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said drop boxes in the county have been broken into.

According to the sheriff’s office, there have been numerous standalone blue U.S. Mail drop boxes in the areas of Pinetops, Macclesfield, and Fountain that have been damaged.

U.S. postal inspectors are working on this issue, said the sheriff’s office.

You’re urged to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 641-7911 if you have any information about the break-ins.