‘He’s a hero’: Edgecombe County sheriff describes actions of deputy stabbed in line of duty

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect who was killed after stabbing an Edgecombe County deputy on Thursday had a history of mental illness, Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson said.

The sheriff said deputies were called to a home around 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of McNair Road. A caller reported the suspect was chasing a family member with a knife.

At 2:07 p.m., a corporal with the sheriff’s office arrived at the residence and began speaking with the person who called 911.

At 2:09 p.m., a second deputy arrived as backup. Atkinson said his office has been called to this home three times recently in reference to the suspect.

The caller went to open the door of the home for the corporal when the suspect, who Atkinson said was a 32-year-old man, lunged out and stabbed the corporal twice.

“Watching this on video, my deputy was stabbed within three seconds,” Atkinson said. “My deputies had no time to react.”

At 2:10 p.m., a third deputy arrived on scene as the stabbing was occurring.

Atkinson said the suspect began to chase the second deputy on scene with what he said was a “tactical-style pocket knife.”

That was when the third deputy at the scene shot and killed the suspect.

The injured corporal was transported to Vidant Health in Greenville for treatment. He was treated and released and is recovering at home, Atkinson said.

“To see his face, to talk to him was a joy,” Atkinson.

Atkinson said called the corporal involved a hero and got emotional when describing the deputy’s actions.

“He protected the caller despite being stabbed. He remained calm, still provided professional instructions to the other two deputies on the scene,” Atkinson said. “He’s a hero.”

The incident was captured on body-worn cameras being worn by all three deputies. Those videos have been handed over to the SBI.

Atkinson said body-worn cameras have been the “best investment” his office has made.

“Transparency at its best,” the sheriff said.

The suspect had a history of mental illness, the sheriff said. Along with the calls at the home on McNair Road, deputies were called to another home in reference to the suspect.

Atkinson said it is up to District Attorney Robert Evans to release the names of those involved.