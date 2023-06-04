TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County Deputy Karena Velasco has been discharged from the hospital and is at home recovering after a crash, according to the Edgecombe County Sherriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Deputy Velasco was seriously injured in a crash after deputies said the driver of a 2005 Cadillac, Charlie Junior Mercer, 41, made a left turn in front of Deputy Velasco.

Both Deputy Velasco and Mercer were transported to ECU Health in Greenville to be treated for their injuries.

“We rejoice that our Deputy Velasco has been discharged and is home recovering. Continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers.” the ECSO said in a Facebook post.