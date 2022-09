PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night.

On Saturday night at approximately 10:50 p.m., Edgecombe County Communications received a call regarding an unresponsive person on Rainey Street in Princeville.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered that the person was dead.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

No other information was released.