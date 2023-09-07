PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide they said happened early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, Edgecombe County Communications received a call of suspicious vehicles in a citizen’s yard on Pinetops-Crisp Road, south of Pinetops. The caller heard gunshots while deputies were heading in that direction. When they arrived, they found two bodies in the front yard, a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the man and woman were believed to have been in a relationship. An unknown dispute occurred and the man chased the woman, both in vehicles. Officials said it appears the woman turned into the caller’s yard because their lights were on and was attempting to get help. When she got out, the man shot her and then himself.

Officials were not releasing the names of those involved.