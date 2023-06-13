PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County teen will be one of 50 representatives competing for scholarships and to be a Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

Madison Parkerson, of Pinetops, will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday, to participate in the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 22-24, according to a news release.

The scholarships total $155,000 in cash.

Throughout their two-week stay, the 50 state representatives will take part in community activities and events along with many rehearsals for National Finals performances, the release stated.