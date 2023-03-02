ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County woman was busted on Wednesday for having drugs and selling them near a school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Yolanda Shreese Coleman in December for selling crack cocaine.

A lieutenant conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday and narcotics detectives found Coleman operating a red four-door passenger car on Pender Street in Rocky Mount. Detectives were aware of Coleman as they were investigating her for selling crack cocaine around the Cokey Road/Redgate area in Rocky Mount.

The sheriff’s office said detectives had active warrants on Coleman.

The lieutenant stopped the vehicle and had Coleman exit her car where she was taken into custody without incident. Coleman told the detectives that she had crack cocaine in her pants and some in her purse.

Coleman was charged with three counts of sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of sell/deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school/daycare.

(Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Coleman was charged with what was located on herself as follows, too:

One count of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine;

One count of simple possession of marijuana.

She was also cited for driving while license revoked.

Coleman received a $52,000 bond and was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center, deputies said.