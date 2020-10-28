Edgecombe County woman stresses importance of mammograms after beating breast cancer twice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The emotions are hard to contain for Kimberly Dickens. She’s had a long journey filled with lots of tears and frustration, but also hope and determination.

“I got the results in the mail they said dense breast tissue, I hit the floor because I’m like…what does this mean?”

The Edgecombe County native had her first mammogram in 2014 at 40 years old. The dense breast tissue was diagnosed as Stage 0 breast cancer.

“I couldn’t even find the words to express myself because I knew that my whole life was going to change and I didn’t have any control over it,” Dickens said.

But she geared up for the fight anyway. She had a mastectomy and went in for a routine visit with her plastic surgeon six months later.

“He said ‘Kim I’ve never seen this happen before, this is wild…you have cancer in the right breast.’ I was more hurt and distraught the second time around…that second diagnosis in the right breast really hurt and it hit hard. I laid in the bed for about a week,” said Dickens.

Reeling from the second diagnosis, she made a decision to take control. Her story was brought to the national spotlight during the U.S. Supreme Court hearings earlier this month, but no matter from senators or Kim herself the message remains the same.

“It’s very important for people to go get their mammograms. It doesn’t matter if you have family history or not, or feel a lump or not because in my situation I didn’t feel a lump,” said Dickens.

Now her tears fall for a different reason – they’re thankful tears because she was able to beat cancer.

