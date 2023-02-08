TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man kicked relatives out of a home on Monday and barricaded himself for over seven hours, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Ridgewood Road in Tarboro on Monday. Deputies said the suspect, Anthony Council, 44, was seen standing in the window holding two guns.

Council is said to have kicked his relatives out of the home and challenged deputies inside to “come and get him,” the sheriff’s office said. It also said Council barricaded himself inside the home for more than seven hours.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Tarboro Police Department assisted deputies in getting Council out of the home. He surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

Council was transported to ECU Edgecombe and was involuntarily committed.

“Mental illness continues to be prevalent in law enforcement and it’s a daily battle we all face. With more available resources within the area, we hope to combat and bring resolution to this crisis,” Edgecombe Sheriff Clee Atkinson said.