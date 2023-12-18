TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was arrested is facing multiple narcotic charges on Monday, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, their narcotics detectives tried to serve multiple warrants to Bridgette Michelle Davis of Greenville, North Carolina for the sale and delivery of heroin and fentanyl around the Pinetops area.

Detectives partnered with Pitt County detectives to serve Davis on Wednesday but couldn’t locate her. On Monday, Davis was arrested in Pitt County, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, Davis was charged with the following:

Two counts of sell and deliver heroin

One count of possession with intent to sell and deliver counterfeit controlled substances

One count of sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office thanked Pitt County detectives for their assistance and continue to work with other agencies to keep crime off streets.