Firearms seized after a shooting in the area of Southern Terrace in Edgecombe County. (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was aggressively driving after shooting from a car on Friday, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies heard gunshots coming from the area of Southern Terrace. They also noticed a grey Crown Victoria driving aggressively, leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a juvenile and passenger were visibly shaking and were breathing heavily.

The driver, Drueshaun Shyleek Brown, and the juvenile were taken from the vehicle. Deputies found firearms and shell casings.

Brown was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting from an enclosure and carrying a concealed weapon. He received a $15,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said a juvenile petition was completed for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting from an enclosure. The juvenile was transported to Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.