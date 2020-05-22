EF-1 tornado touches down near Fort Bragg

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has reported an EF-1 tornado near Raeford in Hoke County.
Officials say maximum sustained winds of the storm were clocked at 100 miles per hours with a maximum path width of 200 yards.
According to the NWS, the tornado briefly touched down 5.5 miles northeast of Raeford on the southern edge of Fort Bragg’s military post.
Tornado damage consisted of an area of snapped and uprooted pine tries about 200 yards wide.
The overall length of the tornado’s damage path was just under a quarter mile, NWS says.
The tree damaged straddled Plank Road in Hoke County.
