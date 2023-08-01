DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A recent study indicates a higher life expectancy for Black people that live in areas with more Black doctors.

A study led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services finds Black people are living longer in areas with more Black doctors. The research found a 10 percent increase in Black representation levels was associated with higher life expectancy for Black individuals by more than 30 days.

According to the research, that increase “also was associated with an estimated 1.2 percent lower disparity been Black and White mortality rates.”

Jason Mahoney switched to a Black doctor and said he feels more comfortable asking certain questions and voicing concerns.

“It was a more comprehensive approach,” said Mahoney. “For the first time in history, there was some questions and some exams that were taking place that I’d never had before.”

The road to creating more Black doctors starts in medical schools. Duke pediatrician and professor of pediatrics Dr. Delbert Wigfall says there’s a need for more Black students and Black faculty members.

“The percentage of Black faculty in American medical school education has been no better than 5 or 6 percent for the past four decades,” Wigfall said.

Maureen Cullins is co-director of the Duke University’s multicultural resource center. She tells CBS 17 the number of black students at the school has hovered between 15 and 25 percent for more than 20 years.

Duke’s med students are mentoring Durham Public School students as young as fifth grade to boost their interest in STEM in hopes of increasing that number.

“That helps feed into colleges where we hope the students will maintain that interest and go into medicine or research,” Cullins said.

Duke tells CBS 17 it also connects its medical students to local community clinics and nonprofits to get them involved and encourage them to practice medicine here in the Triangle.