Elderly couple rescued after car gets swept away on flooded road, Nash County Sheriff’s Office says

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) – An elderly couple was rescued from the top of their vehicle in floodwaters this morning near Spring Hope, according to a Facebook post by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, the sheriff’s office was “made aware of an elderly couple in distress near Seven Paths Road.”

When authorities got to the scene, a sergeant and a deputy found the couple on top of their vehicle’s roof in the woods, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was swept from the road and into the woods due to flooding caused by heavy rain in the area.

A picture provided by the sheriff’s office shows what they said is “only six inches of the vehicle’s roof.”

“As a reminder, do not cross or attempt to cross running water especially during flash floods and flooded road due the current rain we are receiving,” the sheriff’s office post said.

