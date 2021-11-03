Elderly man dies after fire at home in Harnett County, sheriff’s office says

Scene of a fatal fire in Harnett County on Nov. 3, 2021. (Courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – An 81-year-old man died after a fire at a home in Harnett County Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire happened along the 6000 block of N.C. 55. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said it was on scene around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The man, later identified as Johnnie Lee Judd, was taken to Central Harnett Hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office said the fire is believed to be accidental. The investigation into it is ongoing.

No further information was released.