HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman and another person were shot in the parking lot of a muffler shop in Henderson Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 3 p..m. after officers heard gunfire in the area of Raleigh Road and S. Garnett Street, a news release from Henderson police said.

Police rushed to the scene as 911 calls were made, officers said.

An empty car and two buildings were also hit by gunfire.

People in the parking lot at Hayes Brothers Muffler at 1002 S. Garnett St. “were approached and shot at,” the news release said.

The first victim was sitting in a car and hit “by gunfire at close range,” the news release said.

“We are certain this individual was targeted by the shooter. The victim drove away and was intercepted by emergency personnel a short time later and transported for medical treatment,” the news release added.

An elderly woman was hit in her leg by gunfire while she was sitting in her car just north of the scene, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and was stable Friday night, the news release said.

The suspect fled on foot and later got into a car, police said.

“We are diligently working to identify the suspect(s) at this time,” police said.

Officers said anyone with information should call the Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141 or the Crime Stoppers line at (252) 492-1925.