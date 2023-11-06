RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While it may seem like we’re in a never ending election cycle, Election Day is Tuesday. With the exception of Raleigh, voters in most municipalities around the Triangle will be deciding their future leaders.

Here’s a break-down of major seats up for a vote on Tuesday.

Chapel Hill

After four terms in office, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger is not seeking re-election. Looking to fill her seat are two current council members, Jess Anderson and Adam Searing. If Searing were to win the race, he would be cutting his term as a council member early, requiring a special election to fill his current seat.

On the council side of the ballot, just one of the three council members with expiring terms, Amy Ryan, is seeking re-election.

Chapel Hill mayoral candidates:

Jess Anderson (first elected to council in 2015)

Adam Searing (first elected to council in 2021)

Chapel Hill council candidates:

David Adams

Breckany Teal Eckhardt

Jeffrey Hoagland

Melissa McCullough

Jon Mitchell

Theodore Nollert

Amy Ryan (incumbent)

Elizabeth Sharp

Renuka Soll

Erik Valera

Durham County election

In Durham, Mayor Elaine O’Neal is not seeking re-election as mayor, leaving her set open. Vying for the seat is a current councilmember and a state lawmaker.

Voters will decide on three at-large members for city council. The council is comprised of seven members which includes three representing specific wards, three at-large, and the Mayor. Terms are staggered, with nonpartisan elections every 2 years.

Durham Mayoral Candidates:

Leonardo Williams, current Ward 3 council member

Mike Woodard, a current six-term state senator

Durham city council at-large candidates:

Nate Baker

Javiera Caballero (incumbent)

Monique Holsey-Hyman (incumbent)

Shelia Ann Huggins (Huggins announced she was suspending her campaign but her name remains on the NC State Board of Elections contest list)

Khalilah Karim

Carl Rist

Fayetteville election

In Cumberland County, Fayetteville is holding the largest election.

After 10 years serving the city, Mitch Colvin is seeking another term as Mayor, facing off against Freddie de la Cruz. Meanwhile, all nine seats on city council are up for grabs.

Fayetteville Mayoral candidates:

Mitch Colvin (incumbent)

Freddie de la Cruz

Fayetteville council candidates:

District 1 District 2 District 3 District 4 District 5 District 6 District 7 District 8 District 9 Kathy Keefe Jensen (incumbent) Malik Davis Mario (Be) Benavene (incumbent) Stuart A. Collick Johnny Dawkins (incumbent) Derrick Thompson (incumbent) Brenda McNair (incumbent) Courtney Banks-McLaughlin (incumbent) Deno Hondros (incumbent) Alex Rodriguez Shakeyla Ingram (incumbent) Michele Arita Dillon D.J. Haire (incumbent) Lynne Bissette Greene Fredlisha R. Lansana

Wake County

In Wake County, while seven mayoral seats are up for re-election, just two contests are competitions. Angier and Rolesville are the only municipalities where the mayor’s race has more than one candidate.

Angier mayoral candidates:

Amy Dragotta

Brian Hawley

Mike Hill

Bob Jusnes

Angier board of commissioner candidates:

Ward 2 Ward 4 Steve Crisp Ethan Alexander-Davey Ashley Strickland Sheveil Harmon Alexa Whittington Tom Woerner

Rolesville mayoral candidates:

Ronnie Currin (incumbent)

Scott M. Wagoner

Rolesville board of commissioner candidates:

Lenwood V. Long, Jr.

Michelle Medley

Michael Paul

Click here to search races across the state.