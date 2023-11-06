RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While it may seem like we’re in a never ending election cycle, Election Day is Tuesday. With the exception of Raleigh, voters in most municipalities around the Triangle will be deciding their future leaders.
Here’s a break-down of major seats up for a vote on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill
After four terms in office, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger is not seeking re-election. Looking to fill her seat are two current council members, Jess Anderson and Adam Searing. If Searing were to win the race, he would be cutting his term as a council member early, requiring a special election to fill his current seat.
On the council side of the ballot, just one of the three council members with expiring terms, Amy Ryan, is seeking re-election.
Chapel Hill mayoral candidates:
- Jess Anderson (first elected to council in 2015)
- Adam Searing (first elected to council in 2021)
Chapel Hill council candidates:
- David Adams
- Breckany Teal Eckhardt
- Jeffrey Hoagland
- Melissa McCullough
- Jon Mitchell
- Theodore Nollert
- Amy Ryan (incumbent)
- Elizabeth Sharp
- Renuka Soll
- Erik Valera
Durham County election
In Durham, Mayor Elaine O’Neal is not seeking re-election as mayor, leaving her set open. Vying for the seat is a current councilmember and a state lawmaker.
Voters will decide on three at-large members for city council. The council is comprised of seven members which includes three representing specific wards, three at-large, and the Mayor. Terms are staggered, with nonpartisan elections every 2 years.
Durham Mayoral Candidates:
- Leonardo Williams, current Ward 3 council member
- Mike Woodard, a current six-term state senator
Durham city council at-large candidates:
- Nate Baker
- Javiera Caballero (incumbent)
- Monique Holsey-Hyman (incumbent)
- Shelia Ann Huggins (Huggins announced she was suspending her campaign but her name remains on the NC State Board of Elections contest list)
- Khalilah Karim
- Carl Rist
Fayetteville election
In Cumberland County, Fayetteville is holding the largest election.
After 10 years serving the city, Mitch Colvin is seeking another term as Mayor, facing off against Freddie de la Cruz. Meanwhile, all nine seats on city council are up for grabs.
Fayetteville Mayoral candidates:
- Mitch Colvin (incumbent)
- Freddie de la Cruz
Fayetteville council candidates:
|District 1
|District 2
|District 3
|District 4
|District 5
|District 6
|District 7
|District 8
|District 9
|Kathy Keefe Jensen (incumbent)
|Malik Davis
|Mario (Be) Benavene (incumbent)
|Stuart A. Collick
|Johnny Dawkins (incumbent)
|Derrick Thompson (incumbent)
|Brenda McNair (incumbent)
|Courtney Banks-McLaughlin (incumbent)
|Deno Hondros (incumbent)
|Alex Rodriguez
|Shakeyla Ingram (incumbent)
|Michele Arita Dillon
|D.J. Haire (incumbent)
|Lynne Bissette Greene
|Fredlisha R. Lansana
Wake County
In Wake County, while seven mayoral seats are up for re-election, just two contests are competitions. Angier and Rolesville are the only municipalities where the mayor’s race has more than one candidate.
Angier mayoral candidates:
- Amy Dragotta
- Brian Hawley
- Mike Hill
- Bob Jusnes
Angier board of commissioner candidates:
|Ward 2
|Ward 4
|Steve Crisp
|Ethan Alexander-Davey
|Ashley Strickland
|Sheveil Harmon
|Alexa Whittington
|Tom Woerner
Rolesville mayoral candidates:
- Ronnie Currin (incumbent)
- Scott M. Wagoner
Rolesville board of commissioner candidates:
- Lenwood V. Long, Jr.
- Michelle Medley
- Michael Paul
