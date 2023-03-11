PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A major economic development is hitting the breaks in North Carolina, but it’s not coming to a complete stop.

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker, VinFast, is delaying production at its $4 billion assembly plant in Chatham County.

VinFast said North Carolina is expected to start production at the 2,150 acre site in 2025 because the company needs “more time to complete administrative procedures.”

About a year ago, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement and called the project “historic” and “groundbreaking.”

In March of 2022, the governor said, “Today we’re continuing to secure our clean energy future and protect our planet for generations to come.”

The company estimated the plant would bring 7,500 jobs and aimed to begin production in July 2024.

William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus and Extension Economist at North Carolina State University, Michael Walden, said he wasn’t alarmed by the delay.

“I think this is normal when you’re dealing with a multi-billion-dollar construction project, you’re dealing with changing a lot of land, you’re dealing with environmental concerns,” the professor said.

Delay or not, Walden said the project is still a game changer for North Carolina.

“The state has tried for almost 40 years to get an auto-assembly plant,” he said. “Auto assembly plants are considered a sought-after business to have in your state because they hire a lot of people, they hire people at good wages, they don’t necessarily need to have four-year college degrees, and there’s a lot of what are called supply chain effects… so you’re going to see a lot of other businesses pop up.”

Walden believes the assembly plant will bring good paying jobs especially to the state’s rural areas.

With other businesses recently investing in the Triangle, Walden said it demonstrates a commitment to a new energy future and puts North Carolina on the map.

The professor said if environmental concerns are handled and approved, North Carolina could one day mine for Lithium which is a key component in most electric batteries of vehicles.

“We’re talking about a state that is doing everything from the raw materials, to the batteries, to the raw assembly of the vehicles. Few states can say that,” he added.

“Again, this is going to pump over time, billions and billions of dollars to the state,” said Walden.

Although a massive project, the professor said the delay shouldn’t come with a risk or cost to the state.

“Usually, the incentives don’t kick in until the company really starts producing and particularly hiring people, so my strong opinion is that this will not impact the incentive packages and what the state has on line,” Walden said.

This month, VinFast also delivered its first electric vehicles in the U.S.