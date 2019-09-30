Elementary school student with BB gun on bus triggers response from Person County deputies

TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies responded Monday afternoon after there was a report of a child with a gun on a Person County school bus, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 3:45 p.m. and involved a student and bus from Helena Elementary School in Timberlake, according to school and law enforcement officials.

The bus stopped along Stanley Oakley Road and waited for law enforcement.

Deputies from the Person County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the report.

The student on the bus had a BB gun, according to Person County Schools spokeswoman Tracy Scruggs.

“At no time were any students in danger,” Scruggs said in an email.

No information was released about the student.

Scruggs said, “… school policies allow for short-term and long-term suspension of students when necessary to maintain order and safety in our schools.”

