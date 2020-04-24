Employee at Target in Holly Springs tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee at the Target store in Holly Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, a Target spokesperson confirmed.

A Target spokesperson said the employee is in quarantine and following all health department guidelines.

Target will continue to pay the person while they are on leave, a spokesperson said.

Employees have deep cleaned and sanitized the store as recommended by public health experts, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not say when the employee tested positive for the virus.

The store remains open.

