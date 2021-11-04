Employee of murdered former Wayne County mayor arrested, charged with embezzlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation into the murder of a small Wayne County town’s former mayor has resulted in embezzlement charges for an employee of the victim, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday.

Floyd Anthony “Andy” Evans, 65, was found shot to death in his garage in Fremont on June 16, 2018.

Well-known and liked in the Fremont community of 1,200, the former mayor’s murder sent shockwaves through the community.

“It’s almost crime-free. We’ve been the last three or four years, we’ve had one killing in town,” current Mayor Darron Flowers told CBS 17 in January 2020.

Flowers and his wife, Mary Lee knew Evans and his family.

“Probably one of the most stressful and distressing things that ever happened in Fremont,” Mary Lee said last year.

Evans, also a farmer, was dedicated to the land and his community. He was found shot to death in the home.

“To think of anyone as active and as proud and as Andy was being killed right on the outskirts of town was just a terrible shock,” Darron said.

According to an autopsy, Evans was on the phone with a coworker when he was shot once in the head. Authorities found him dead, sitting in a recliner in an unlocked detached garage on his property.

Officials have not said who Evans was talking to when he was shot.

No weapon was found at the scene, the autopsy said. His wallet was also gone.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating the homicide.

According to the SBI, as the case was being investigated, “information was developed regarding the suspected embezzlement of funds associated with Mr. Evans’ farming operation.”

As a result of that development, the SBI, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, began a separate investigation into the reported embezzlement.

On Tuesday, the embezzlement investigation came to a conclusion with charges filed against the former office manager of the farming operation run by Evans, the SBI said.

Elizabeth Raper Fleming, 53, was arrested and charged with the following:

One count of felony embezzlement greater than or equal to $100,000

Four counts of felony embezzlement

One count of obtaining property by false pretenses

Fleming was brought before a magistrate and issued a $175,000 secured bond on the charges. She is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

No arrests have been made in Evans’ death.

Investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI continue to actively follow leads associated with Evans’ death and ask that anyone with information contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-705-1862 or the Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or by text to 919-222-4230.

There is a $35,000 reward being offered by private donations for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of Andy Evans.

In addition, a Governor’s Reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

No additional information is available at this time.