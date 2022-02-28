WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Employees at the Bridgestone Tire Plant in Wilson were sent home Sunday due to an “information security incident,” a company spokesperson said Monday.

According to a statement, the incident happened in the early-morning hours Sunday. Facilities across North America and Latin America were affected.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any impact,” the statement said.

Bridgestone said it launched a “comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems.”

The company did not say when employees would return to the facility.

“We are continuing to make progress on the investigation towards determining the scope and nature of the incident, and we will continue to work diligently to address any issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our customers,” the statement said.