Empty grocery store shelves sending Triangle shoppers to multiple stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Grab your grocery list, check it twice, and be prepared to head to multiple stores to get everything you need.

Supply chain issues are keeping some shelves empty.

CBS 17 wanted to find out what items were missing from stores and what people were doing during these shortages.

“I have a breakfast brunch coming up with a group of people,” explained Hilda McCullers.

She came to Harris Teeter on Falls of Neuse Road with a list of what she needed, but she ended up leaving without crossing it all off.

“There wasn’t much meat, and a lot of breakfast stuff was gone,” said McCullers. “The meat was really [low] and some of the milk.”

Instead of a quick grocery trip – she had to make a day of it.

“I’m heading someplace else now. I’m just going to head down Falls of Neuse and I guess keep stopping,” McCullers said.

That was something CBS 17 crews heard a lot of on Tuesday.

“I was just looking for fresh fruit and veggies and meat for my kids,” said Gretchen Roos. “But it’s getting easier just to get everything from McDonald’s.”

CBS 17 decided to check it out and stopped at five grocery stores in Raleigh.

Crews found the common low stock items were frozen pizza and snacks, produce, some dairy, and meat.

“Most of the meat shelves are empty,” added Roos.

Why is that?

Part of the problem is staffing shortages in food processing plants and with distributors.

Not only do some companies not have the workers they need, but some of the workers that are employed, are out sick with COVID-19.

The Agriculture Department reported beef production and chicken processing are down.

A market research firm, IRI, reported that in the week ending January 16, grocery stores were only 86 percent stocked.

“Sometimes I’ll go to another store, and they’ll be out [of something],” said Jim Kinney. “Sometimes, I just wait another day.”

The past two weekends with winter weather hasn’t helped matters.

Some stores, like the Food Lion on Wake Forest Road, even posted a sign in its meat department asking customers to only purchase two packages of meat while they waited for a shipment to come in.

An employee told CBS 17 they were hoping to get a delivery truck in on Wednesday.

The shortages are forcing families to get creative and work together.

“I just ended up getting different kinds of things that I don’t normally get,” said Roos. “Sometimes my parents go to other stores to get stuff for us.”

The good news is, typically, if people can’t find something at one store, another store will have it in stock.

CBS 17 had trouble finding some salad mixes and greens at Wegmans on Wake Forest Road on Tuesday morning but was able to find plenty of options at the Trader Joe’s down the road.