ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third known time this year, an emu has escaped in North Carolina and it was playing Frogger in Interstate 95 traffic.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office got a call that an emu was loose around mile marker 167 and made it to mile marker 171 on I-95.

The sheriff’s office said “the limu played Frogger with traffic traveling at a steady 35 mph.”

The emu was also spotted at a playground, the sheriff’s office said, but it “couldn’t fit in the swings.”

Halifax County said its counties animal control, along with Roanoke Rapids Animal Control, Halifax County E-911, Roanoke Rapids Police Department, NC Wildlife and Sylvan Heights Bird Park helped secure the bird.

