‘Endless yard sale’ spanning multiple counties draws people to central NC from as far as Canada

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Starting Friday, a seemingly never-ending yard sale in Johnston County has been attracting people from all over.

The 301 Endless Yard Sale has become a marquee event in central North Carolina for vendors and shoppers alike. It spans more than 100 miles on U.S. 301, covering multiple counties from Weldon to Rocky Mount, Wilson to Selma.

“I’ve talked to people who’ve come from Canada. Nine times out of 10, on the 301 highway, you’re going to find something that you’ve been looking for,” said vendor Willis Pope.

That was the case for Kaitlin Adkins. She said she was looking for items for a house she is remodeling.

“I have a little D-I-Y house fixer upper we are doing. So any little trinkets I see, anything furniture wise, I’m looking for it,” she said.

The yard sales opened Friday. They’ll be going on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We go up as far us as we can in a day then we turn around and come back and catch the people that weren’t here today. Be shopping tomorrow too. Unless I get a load today and can’t pack it in somewhere else in the car,” shopper George Gatlin said.