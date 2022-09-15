ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Enfield Police Chief and police captain have resigned from the police department, citing “an oppressive and hostile work environment.”

CBS 17 obtained resignation letters from the chief and the captain. Chief James Ayers resigned Aug. 31 and Captain Corey Bullock resigned Aug. 29. Ayers’ last day was Wednesday and Bullock’s last day was Sunday.

In a letter to the chief, Bullock resigned as captain due to the events that occurred in his time in the position he called “extremely unsettling.”

In a letter to the town manager Reginald Goodson, Ayers resigned from his position two days later.

Ayers said in his resignation letter, “I can no longer work in the oppressive and hostile work environment that one of the town leaders has created, as a way to retaliate against me for reporting his questionable behavior to SBI for investigation.”

CBS 17 previously reported Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson altered a Confederate monument after the town voted to remove it. Both Ayers and Bullock did not mention the mayor in their letters.

The letter further said, “Then to negatively speak of me and question my character on social media for performing my job duties. This type of environment makes an already difficult situation almost impossible.”

Ayers said in his letter that a town leader’s “destructive behavior” caused racial division and turmoil.

The letter also cited hiring qualified law enforcement officers as another issue the town faces. Ayers said there is a current shortage of police staff due to the starting salary of an officer in the department.

The Enfield Police Department is the second department to report numerous police officer resignations. The entire Kenly Police Department resigned in July citing the work environment that the town manager created.