Enfield police K-9 receives life-saving equipment thanks to grant

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A K-9 with the Enfield Police Department is better equipped to respond to emergencies thanks to a grant from a canine advocacy group.

Officer Worrell applied for and was awarded the grant from the K9 Defender Fund Inc. for his K9, “Blitz.”

The Fund donated a “Bag Buddy” which contains lifesaving first-aid items.

“Since K9 Handlers are often the first to act as first responders for their K9 partners, time, along with having first aid supplies on hand is critical,” Chief Tyree Davis said.

The bag comes with a specialized oxygen mask created to fit any dogs’ muzzle.

Items used to treat burns are also included – specialized burn sheets, bandages, rinsing saline and protective restraints.

“The Enfield Police Department along with K9 Blitz would like to thank K9 Defender Fund for their donation,” Davis said.

If you would like donate to K9 Defender Fund Inc., please go to their website: k9defenderfund.org.

