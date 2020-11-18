Enfield police looking for suspect who stole lighters, returned after leaving baby behind

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) — Enfield police on Tuesday were looking for a suspect who they said stole a rack of lighters from a store but quickly returned after he left a baby behind.
Police said the incident happened Nov. 14 at around 8:30 a.m. The man entered the Speedway on South McDaniel Street with the baby. He quickly removed a rack of lighters and fled the store.
After placing the lighters inside a gray vehicle, the person returned, grabbed the baby and exited.
The vehicle was last seen heading north on McDaniel Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 252-886-0225 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.
