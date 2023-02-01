ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.

The officer was in the area of Mullen Drive when he heard noises coming from the back of a shed. The officer headed in that direction and saw a 43-inch television and the woman running toward Fourth Avenue, police said. The suspect’s description was given to other officers in the area.

Police eventually found the woman, later identified as 31-year-old Jalissa Slade, in front of Its Fashion and learned that she had $727.26 worth of merchandise that was stolen from Walmart in a shopping cart.

The items were:

a 43″ ONN TV,

a 43″ Hisense TV,

a Power XL Air fryer,

a shower floral,

a Better Homes and Garden Cozy Blanket Kit,

a Mainstay Blender,

a Disney Activity Table,

a towel bath sheet,

Dove Body Wash,

Oil of Olay Body Wash,

Dove Soap,

Degree deodorants,

a Mainstay towel,

two Mainstay shower curtains, and

Energizer AAA batteries.

All of the property was returned to Walmart.

Slade was charged with larceny. She also had an outstanding warrant for arrest from Edgecombe County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.

Slade was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.