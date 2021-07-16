‘Enough is enough’: Roanoke Rapids, Halifax County authorities team up to combat violence

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Roanoke Rapids police and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office teamed up on Thursday in an operation called “Enough is Enough,” aimed at curbing crime in more violent areas of Roanoke Rapids.

Together, the agencies performed saturated patrols, consisting of officers and deputies on foot walking through the neighborhoods, roving patrols, and checkpoints in and around the city.

Authorities say the areas of the 300 and 400 blocks of Madison and Monroe Streets have been plagued by violence in the last few months.

The saturated patrols are focusing on areas experiencing elevated numbers of violent crimes, as well as giving officers the opportunity to meet citizens. The agencies say this is essential to combat crime.

“The officers made countless contacts with citizens thanking us for what we were doing to slow the violence within the community,” Chief Bobby Martin said in a release.

“Enough is enough” resulted in 56 total traffic stops, 14 citations, and two arrests.

One arrest was for felony/misdemeanor drug charges and another was a wanted person.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department encourages anyone that has information about crimes to contact the Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, which is completely anonymous.