‘Enter water at your own risk’ – Elevated bacteria levels found in Hope Mills Lake

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Recent testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria in Hope Mills Lake – leading town officials to say “enter water at your own risk.”

The Town said this is a precautionary measure but also released several tips to help the public protest themselves when dealing with natural bodies of water.

Choose swimming areas carefully
• Pay attention to signage and avoid swimming in coastal waters that are under a swimming advisory
and in inland waters that have been closed or under advisory because of pollution or other risks.
• Do not swim or play in stagnant water or water with dead fish or algae in it.
• Do not swim or play in natural waters immediately after a heavy rain, as contaminants in the surrounding area
may have washed into the water.
• Do not swim or play in waters near sewer pipes, discharge pipes, or storm drain outlets.
• Do not swim in water that is also frequented by livestock or other land animals.

Take simple precautions
• Avoid getting the water in your mouth, and do not drink or swallow the water.
• Reduce the risk of water going up your nose by holding your nose shut or using nose clips when taking
part in water-related activities in bodies of warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers, or hot springs.
• Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm
freshwater areas.
• Do not swim in natural waters, whether fresh or saltwater if you have open wounds or sores.
• Shower with soap and water after swimming or playing in the water.
• Promptly tend to any wounds, cuts or abrasions you get while in or near the water: thoroughly wash the
wound with clean, potable water and soap, and seek a doctor’s care if a rash or swelling develops around
the wound or it appears infected.
• Seek a doctor’s care immediately if you become ill or develop symptoms of an infection.

Also, don’t swim if you have diarrhea.

