Entertainment venues in Triangle, across NC form coalition to make plans for eventual reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Entertainment venues in the Triangle and across the state are teaming up to form a coalition that will plan for the eventual return of concerts, shows, and comedy events, according to a news release.

The “NC Live” coalition “will provide guidance and best practices to ensure safe reopening of these facilities,” the release states. The group’s executive committee is made up of representatives from Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Red Hat Amphitheater, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Live Nation Carolinas, and Spectrum Center.

According to the release, 18 of the venues in the coalition (listed below) saw more than 3.3 million people come through their doors for more than 2,500 performances last year.

“Specific plans are still in the works but will include venue and fan experience modifications such as cashless transactions, venue disinfection, staggered fan arrival time, and temperature checks” when fans are able to safely return to the venus, the release says.

Entertainment venues can potentially reopen in a reduced capacity under North Carolina’s Phase Two of reopening. Phase Two could begin as soon as Friday, depending on whether the state’s COVID-19 data and indicators remain stable and at a pre-determined level set by Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials.

Entertainment venues can expand capacity under Phase Three of reopening. Phase Three wouldn’t begin until at least mid-June or July, depending on whether the state’s data goals have been met.

Below is the full list of NC Live members:

Charlotte: Blumenthal Performing Arts, Bojangles Entertainment Complex, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Live Nation Carolinas, PNC Music Pavilion, and Spectrum Center.

Durham: Carolina Theatre of Durham, Durham Performing Arts Center, and Durham Convention Center.

Greensboro: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and White Oak Amphitheatre.

Raleigh/Wake County: Coastal Credit Music Park at Walnut Creek, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, PNC Arena, and Red Hat Amphitheater.

