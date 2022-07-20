KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The entire staff of the Kenly Police Department resigned Wednesday afternoon after officers did not want to be a part of the work environment that was created, the town’s former chief of police said.

Chief Josh Gibson told CBS 17 that he and four other officers submitted a two-week resignation notice around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gibson said that Utilities Clerk Christy Jones and Assistant Town Manager Sharon Evans also resigned.

“All of us are very heartbroken that it had to come to this,” Gibson told CBS 17.

He also said that the officers could not perform their duties due to the environment that was created by the town manager, Justine Jones.

Gibson did not elaborate on what the work environment is because attorneys are now involved.

Jones became the town manager at the beginning of June, Gibson said.

Gibson was with the police department for 21 years and served the majority of those years as chief.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Town of Kenly and is waiting to hear back.