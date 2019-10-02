Entrepreneur, local car dealership owner John Hiester releasing first book

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — John Hiester made a name for himself as a local entrepreneur with several car dealerships across central North Carolina.

He is now tackling the world of publishing with a new book titled “Why Jacob Matters.”

The book focuses on ways business leaders can change their working culture by listening to their employees.

You can watch Bill Young’s interview with John Hiester above.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now