TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man after they found rifles and ammunition on a college campus on Monday, according to the Tarboro Police Department.

On Monday at 11:35 a.m., a faculty member of the Edgecombe Community College saw an individual acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of the facility.

The faculty member alerted the off-duty officer, who then requested assistance to find the suspect. Multiple officers arrived and a K9 unit began a scent track while the officers began communicating with staff to identify the suspect.

After a few minutes, police said the officers met in a classroom and detained the suspect without incident.

Police then searched the suspect’s vehicle and seized three rifles with ammunition. Police also found material that connected the suspect to a hate-based group. Jason William Massenbrick, 24, was arrested and removed from campus.

While Massenbrick was arrested, police began to evacuate the building as a safety precaution. Police then requested assistance from other agencies to conduct a search for explosives with canine units. Police said the canines did not detect anything suspicious.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for Massenbrick’s residence in Williamston and no other evidence was found.

Massenbrick was charged with possession of a firearm on educational property. He was transported to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $750,000 bond.

Police said investigators will continue to process evidence seized from the vehicle and will determine if additional charges will be filed.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation, State Capital Police, Greenville Police Department, Williamston Police Department and Martin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.